Thrissur: B A Balu, who went on leave after facing opposition from the tantris at Koodalmanikyam Temple in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, has resigned from his post as a ‘kazhakam’—a role responsible for preparing garlands for the deity. Balu, a native of Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram, returned from a 15-day medical leave on Tuesday and submitted his resignation to the temple administrator.

According to his relatives, Balu resigned due to the anticipated caste-based opposition he would face if he rejoined duty. “The administrator has accepted Balu’s resignation, which will be forwarded to the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board for further procedures,” said Devaswom Chairman C K Gopi.

Balu belongs to the Ezhava community and was appointed as a ‘kazhakam’ on February 24. However, after objections from tantris, he was temporarily shifted to office duty on March 6. The next day, he took leave and returned to his native place.

When his leave ended on March 17, Balu went on medical leave. During this period, he requested the administrator to allow him to continue in office duty, citing the ongoing controversy over his appointment. However, his request was denied, and he was instructed to continue in the post he was appointed to by the Devaswom Recruitment Board.

The tantris belonging to the Brahmin community had protested against the appointment of ‘kazhakams’ without consulting them, leading to Balu’s transfer to office duty.