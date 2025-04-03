Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress and the BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) named his daughter Veena Vijayan in an 'illegal payment' scandal.

The SFIO on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint in the CMRL (Cochin Mineral Rutile Limited) bribery case, lining up 27 accused, and among them are Veena Vijayan and her company Exalogic Solutions. Veena and her company have been charged with section 447 of the Companies Act in the 160-page SFIO chargesheet. It stated that the fraud was carried out by inflating non-existent expenses and creating fake bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC President K Sudhakaran MP called for Vijayan's immediate resignation, urging that the ongoing CPM Party Congress in Madurai take up the matter seriously.

Neither the Chief Minister, who is currently in Madurai, nor Veena has reacted to the reports claiming that the investigation found she received ₹2.70 crore from a private mining company without providing any services. The reports also claim that the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has granted approval for prosecution proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reported move came nearly a week after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a probe against Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between his daughter's now defunct IT firm and a private mining company. Kuzhalnadan had moved the High Court against a vigilance court order rejecting his plea for an investigation against Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between the private mining company and Exalogic.

The court dismissed the plea saying that the MLA "failed" to place before the vigilance court the facts constituting the offence of corruption alleged by him against the CM, his daughter and her IT firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the fresh developments in the case, KPCC chief Sudhakaran said, "This is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Neither the Chief Minister nor his daughter can evade the evidence. Those who have taken money will eventually face the consequences."

He also alleged that Vijayan had met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kerala House in Delhi, possibly to seek a way out of the case. However, he pointed out that Vijayan had not disclosed what was discussed during the meeting. "Despite the efforts of honest officials, they could not avoid the case," he added.

Sudhakaran further warned that if the Party Congress in Madurai continued to shield Vijayan, it would mark the beginning of CPM's downfall. He urged the party to take a principled stance on the issue.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also demanded Vijayan's resignation. Speaking to reporters in Kochi, he alleged large-scale corruption and called for an impartial investigation. "The BJP will launch protests demanding Vijayan's resignation," he said.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, termed the reports as "a matter of utmost seriousness" and said the SFIO charge sheet confirms the allegation that she received payments without providing any services.

The Congress also called for a protest on Friday under the aegis of all Mandalam Congress Committees, burning effigies of Vijayan. Protests will also be held at district headquarters, KPCC General Secretary (Organisation) M Liju said.