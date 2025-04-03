Kochi: Hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Kerala Minister for Law P Rajeev criticised the Central Government for allegedly deceiving Christian communities. Addressing the media in Madurai, he stated that the act lacks provisions guaranteeing a permanent solution to the Munambam land issue.

“The Act applies only to Waqf properties owned by the government. As the act is implemented without retrospective effect, properties owned by private individuals are exempted,” said Minister Rajeev.

He accused the Centre of misleading Christian minorities by claiming that the Waqf Act was introduced for their benefit. He further alleged that the BJP-led government was using the act to interfere in the affairs of religious institutions.

“People will realise the truth soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Munambam residents, who had been on a relay hunger strike for 173 days under the banner of 'Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi,' erupted in joy on Thursday as the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill the previous night.

Shouting slogans like "Narendra Modi Zindabad," the protesters, mostly Christians, expressed hope that the issue would be resolved once the new law is enacted.

The residents remain optimistic that the Waqf Board's claim over their land will be nullified once the Waqf (Amendment) Bill becomes law. BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, are scheduled to visit Munambam on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early Thursday after a 12-hour debate. The ruling NDA strongly defended the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim."

The Bill was passed after all amendments proposed by opposition members were rejected by voice vote. It was ultimately approved following a division of votes—288 in favour and 232 against.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have accused the Waqf Board of illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties despite possessing registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.