Alappuzha: In a surprising turn of events, police on Saturday arrested the estranged husband of a woman who had reported a burglary at her residence.

The woman, a resident of Alissery and an employee at the municipal aerobics plant, had filed a complaint stating that 7.75 sovereigns of gold ornaments kept in a cupboard at her home had gone missing. She discovered the loss after returning home for lunch from work.

Based on her complaint, a police team led by Alappuzha DySP Madhu Babu inspected the house and launched an investigation. During the inquiry, officers gathered evidence indicating that the theft had been committed by her husband, Shafeekh. Although the couple had been living separately, he used to visit the house occasionally.

Police suspect that Shafeekh pledged the ornaments at a private financial institution in the city. A search was conducted at the establishment as part of the ongoing probe.