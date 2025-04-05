Nearly two and a half years ago, Shanawaz Abdullah, a businessman from Kattoor in Thrissur, travelled to Punjab to see a giant from the legendary bloodline of Khali, one of the most admired Murrah bulls in India. In Barnala, he finally met Ghuman Khali — a towering, 5'7"-tall, dark, and muscular behemoth — the son of Khali. Shanawaz had earlier come across videos and photos of the animal online and was instantly hooked. He struck a deal with its owner, Hardeep Singh Ghuman — whose surname continues as part of the animal’s name and legacy. Though the purchase price remains undisclosed, Shanawaz calls it an “exciting” deal.

Now ten years old, Ghuman Khali, with its gleaming jet black tone and stumpy, curved horns, has a cult following among buffalo enthusiasts. The beast has won multiple titles in beauty competitions across Punjab and Haryana, including those hosted by the Progressive Dairy Farmers Association and the Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes.

Shanawaz, 39, says his fascination with giant cattle began early, inspired by his late father, who used to raise 15 to 20 bulls at home. “He did it purely out of love — never for profit or meat,” Shanawaz recalls. That passion led him to rescue his first two buffalo from a butcher when he was 25. Since then, he has cared for several famed animals such as Sonu Sultan, Saddam, Hussain, and Sheikh — names well-known among South Indian buffalo lovers. He also regularly visited Punjab and Haryana to watch competitions.

But after acquiring Ghuman Khali, Shanawaz sold off the rest. “He's massive and needs exclusive care. It's not practical to maintain others alongside him,” he says.

Transporting Ghuman Khali from Punjab to Thrissur was no small feat. The journey took seven days. They travelled only at night to avoid heat and other difficulties on road. During the day, the vehicle would halt at dhabas or safe locations, where the animal was fed, rested, and walked. Along with Ghuman, Shanawaz brought two months' worth of the buffalo’s preferred feed to ensure a smooth transition.

In Thrissur, Ghuman Khali lives in a specially prepared cattle shed, near Shanawaz's house, equipped with overhead sprinklers to keep him cool all day. "Two caretakers are assigned full-time to look after him. The animal is bathed three times a day and taken for three walks daily, covering one to two kilometres each time. His diet includes 40 to 50 kg of grass and about 30 litres of water a day, divided across four feeding times — 8 am, 1 pm, 5 pm, and 9 pm. He is also given coconut oil cake, groundnut cake, corn, and other feed supplements," says Shanawaz.

Though Ghuman no longer participates in shows — largely due to the lack of similar events in Kerala and the challenges of transporting such a large animal to North India — his legacy remains strong. His father, Khali, was once considered one of the strongest Murrah bulls in the world. Khali’s semen used to fetch ₹1,000 per straw — a premium in livestock breeding in North India. Ghuman’s lineage is equally impressive, with his mother having produced 23 litres of milk and his grandmother holding a record of 26 litres.

At home, Shanawaz's passion is supported wholeheartedly by his family — his mother, wife, and three children — who have embraced the presence of this gentle giant in their lives.