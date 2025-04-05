Kochi: The Kerala High Court orally remarked that the Supreme Court’s decision in the Sabarimala case displayed a contradiction in the feminist movement in the state, noting that women themselves opposed the apex court’s directives.

The High Court orally added that while the state has progressed in regards to the role of women in public spaces, the private sphere has not seen significant improvement.

In 2018, the Supreme Court permitted the entry of women of all age groups to the Sabarimala temple, holding that 'devotion cannot be subjected to gender discrimination'.

The remarks were made by a special bench comprising of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C S Sudha, which is hearing matters related to the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry that came out after a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee Report was made public.

The Court had instructed the state government to draft a new legislation to address the issues faced by women in the film industry. The Bench orally observed that the law can also look into issues plaguing women in the private sphere.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

