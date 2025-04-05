Kochi: Shocking details of alleged workplace harassment have emerged following the release of videos showing the inhumane treatment meted out to employees of a private firm in Perumbavoor, around 35 km from Ernakulam city. A former employee of the firm, which sells household items, said the harassment seen in the leaked videos is just the tip of the iceberg.

The videos show a young employee, who had purportedly failed to achieve his sales targets, being forced to walk on all fours, imitating a dog, while others looked on and laughed. The Labour Department has launched a probe into the matter.

Ajas (name changed to protect identity), a native of northern Kerala, said such punishments were common during the company’s morning meetings known as ‘circle’. The youth, who had worked as a door-to-door marketing trainee for a few months, alleged that the management lured youngsters from schools and colleges with promises of a monthly salary of ₹35,000 after completing a six-month training programme. Free accommodation and food were also part of the offer made to job-seeking youth.

“We were never told what our actual job would be. They promised us managerial positions, but once training began, we were sent into the field for direct sales. Only then did we realise the true nature of the work. We had to sell products like tea powder, kitchen containers, and frying pans. We were led to believe we would be promoted after six months, but fieldwork could go on for up to four years. Most leave before that,” Ajas told Onmanorama.

He said the trainees were forced to stay on and work hard by citing a senior manager as a success story. “We were told he earned lakhs of rupees a month and owned several luxury cars,” he said. The senior manager in question was recently arrested in a sexual harassment case and is currently out on bail.

According to Ajas, the humiliating harassment was a daily routine. “The trainers split trainees into groups and assigned sales targets. After a day's work, the top performer would brief others on how they achieved their target. Those who met the target were allowed to rag the underperformers in degrading ways. This included making someone crawl on all fours or lick rotten bananas off the floor.

In some instances, they were even made to lick toilet seats. Those who faced the humiliation were encouraged to ‘take revenge’ by outperforming others the following day,” he explained, adding that the company created a toxic competitive atmosphere among trainees. He also noted that trainees received only ₹20 per day for expenses and had to earn their lunch money through product sales.

Probe ordered

Labour Minister V Sivankutty ordered an investigation shortly after the footage was aired on television channels. Perumbavoor Police have also begun a probe into the incident.

Kaloor firm denies involvement

Initial reports suggested that the harassment took place at a firm based in Kaloor. However, the company in question has denied any involvement. Meanwhile, activists from the Youth Congress and DYFI held protest marches at the company’s office in Kaloor.