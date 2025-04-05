Kottayam: Teachers of Anthinadu Government UP School in Pala have been transferred en masse following repeated altercations in front of students. Action was taken against seven teachers—Nayana P Jacob, Dhanya P Gopal, Amal Jose, Sunitha Thankappan, Marykutty, K G Manumol, and K V Rosamma—after complaints from the headmistress, students, and parents.

The Sub-District Education Officer initiated the investigation, prompted by reports of verbal clashes and sectarian behaviour among the teachers. Of the eight teachers at the school, only the headmistress had refrained from involvement; she had taken leave two months ago due to the continued discord. The remaining teachers have now been transferred to various locations across the district.