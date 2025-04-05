Kozhikode: A woman has died after being struck by lightning in Kozhikode on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Thathur native Fathima Erakkottummal (51), wife of Erakkottummal Aboobacker.

She was struck by lightning around 5 p.m. while collecting dried coconut palms under a coconut tree at her residence in Puthur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Fathima was rushed to a private medical college hospital in Mukkom, she was declared dead, said the grama panchayat President Gafoor Olikkal.

Her mortal remains will be shifted to the mortuary in the government medical college hospital. The body will be handed over to her family after an autopsy.