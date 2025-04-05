Malappuram: Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) General Secretary Vellappally Natesan on Saturday stirred controversy and alleged that Malappuram district functions like a separate nation and is dominated by certain sections of the population, making it difficult for others to live freely or express opinions.



Speaking at a convention organised by the Nilambur unit of the SNDP, Nateshan said that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is the only option for the Ezhava community in Malappuram. "People here live in fear. The backward communities in Malappuram have not received even a fraction of the fruits of independence," he added. He claimed that the region lacks educational infrastructure for certain communities, asking, "Do we even have a nursery school for our children here in Malappuram?"

Natesan went on to suggest that while some groups have united to secure their rights and representation, the SNDP has lagged. "We are destined to be voting machines. We are allowed only to cast our vote, but nothing is given in return," he said. Nateshan accused various governments of treating Malappuram as their ancestral property, reserving all power and rights for their families while sidelining the minorities. "Once the vote is secured, they don’t even acknowledge our existence," he added.

Natesan stressed the need for unity among the backward community, asserting that without collective strength, they cannot expect to receive equal benefits or representation.

The SNDP General Secretary's speech has since drawn widespread criticism. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani said that Natesan must clarify whose interests he was serving, alleging that his speech is spreading religious hatred in Malappuram. "Vellappally (Natesan) is now doing the bidding of those waiting to stir the waters and reap political gains. But he should also be ready to hear the voices of ordinary Ezhavas in Malappuram," said Madani.

The KNM state president said that the district is not under the control of any one community. "Every community has the right to grow and develop, but not by fanning hatred towards others," he added.