In what sounded like a reference to the Christian church and its uninhibited support of the Waqf Amendment Bill, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that "some have failed to realise that this is a ploy to promote enmity between various sections that do not subscribe to Sangh Parivar ideology, be it political parties or followers of different religions."

The Chief Minister was speaking at the valedictory function of the 24th CPM Party Congress held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. "Even certain religious leaders have failed to identify the devious designs of the Sangh Parivar. They fail to see what is happening right now.

"If it is Muslims who are being attacked in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, it is the Christians who are at the receiving end," he said, and added rhetorically: "What happens to others today could happen to us tomorrow."

He hinted that the Waqf Amendment Bill was just the beginning. "This (Waqf amendment) is part of a large gameplan to wipe put diversity step by step," he said, and cited the Organiser article that said that Christians had amassed more land than anybody else. "It was removed later, but what was really in their (Sangh Parivar) mind came to light through that article," Pinarayi said.

The Chief Minister suggested that the Christian church was playing into the anti-minority designs of the Sangh Parivar. "Muslims and Christians come together under the same banner as religious minorities. To break this unity, Muslims are isolated from Christians as the first step, and then Christians are turned against Muslims," Pinarayi said.

He said the Waqf law was an attempt to isolate the Muslims. "Everyone knows waqf is related to Muslim faith, tradition, history and observances. If changes are to be brought about, the demand should come from within that community. Now, direct intervention is being made to single them out, distance them from other religions and fan hatred by promoting mutual hatred," he said.

The CM lamented what he called the politics of hatred. "Those who should stand together, those who face the same struggles of life, are being divided," he said.

As proof that every aspect of life in India is communalised, Pinarayi took the example of the movie 'Empuraan'. "It is not a communist movie, nor is it about minority communalism. It is not even a political movie, but a commercial film with a fictional story.

"Yet, those who made the movie were forced to remove some of its scenes and references," he said, and added: The Sangh is proclaiming itself as a censor board above the CBFCI (Central Board of Film Certification). They are ensuring that nothing apart from their ideology is propagated."