A rope, a tarpaulin and blue-tinted light have helped Ottapalam police close a hit-and-run case, thanks to civil police officer Jayaraj K. On March 22, a 32-year-old man named Renjith who was riding a two-wheeler died in a road accident at Kothayoor near Vaniyamkulam in Palakkad.

The police recorded that an unidentified vehicle may have caused the accident. The time of occurrence was 1.30 am. The cops were confident. Surveying CCTV visuals would give a number and morning footage would fetch a clearer image.

It was not to be, the two-wheeler was found trailing a truck. The number plate was grilled, the early-morning visuals recovered from footage were grainy. Even with clear images, the number couldn't be read as it was masked by the grill. The cops then branched out, collecting CCTV visuals on either side of Vaniyamkulam-Pathamkulam road.

Jayaraj, who was part of the investigation team, rides 48km from the police station to his house at Puthusserry. Two days ago, he was pre-occupied in his mind. The probe into Renjith case was reaching nowhere. On top of that, two other similar cases came up. He was also looking for a car and a two-wheeler involved in separate cases.

Jayaraj was on his way back home after duty when he saw a truck parked by the roadside. He ignored it and rode on. After riding for a kilometre, he decided to turn back. Hours of scouring through the visuals had imprinted three images -- a rope, a tarpaulin and blue light.

He went around the truck and he had a gut feeling it could be the same truck. "The driver was sleeping. I woke him up and asked him if it was involved in some accident. He told me that on March 22, a herd of boars were crossing the road. He suddenly applied brake and the vehicle swerved to the right. He heard a sound from the rear and thought he ran over one animal. He was scared that the animal would attack him and he drove off," said Jayaraj.

Jayaraj had noticed the lights on the front part of the vehicle. There were three bulbs on each end and the first two lights were closely fitted and it seemed unique to Jayaraj. On the night of the accident, Renjith had dropped a friend at Vaniyamkulam junction and was riding to his home.

When the truck suddenly stopped, he rammed his bike straight into the truck and got stuck underneath. The cops had noticed that there were no scratches which proved that the bike hadn't skidded off. The handlebar curved inward under the impact and his chest jammed heavily against it. The call data records of the driver also established his presence at the site around the time when the accident occurred.

The driver who also owns the vehicle has pleaded ignorance about the accident. "When we become involved in hit-and-run cases, we keep thinking about the families involved. Wherever we go, we tend to look for possible vehicles which may have caused the accident. This information is very important to the families of accident victims and it's our duty. When we told him about the accident and gave all the evidence, he understood the gravity of the offence," said Jayaraj.