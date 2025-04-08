Thiruvananthapuram: Days after a man from the Ezhava community resigned after the controversy following his appointment, the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board has advised the appointment of a candidate to perform kazhagam duties at the Koodalmanikyam Temple at Inrinjalakuda in Thrissur.

What makes this significant is that the newly appointed individual also belongs to the Ezhava community. According to the advice letter dated April 8, a Cherthala native, whose name appeared third in the supplementary list, has been recommended for the post. Those appointed for the kazhagam undertake duties including garland-making for the deity and associated works in the temple.

Once the advice letter is published, the candidate is typically required to join duty within 45 days, although this may vary based on circumstances. The individual must now report to the Koodalmanikyam Temple to collect the official appointment letter.

The dust has barely settled on the controversy that surrounded the appointment of BA Balu, who belongs to the Ezhava community, to the kazhagam role at the temple. Tantris (chief priests) at Koodalmanikyam had strongly opposed his appointment, reportedly threatening to withdraw from their duties if he was allowed to assume the post.

As the temple was observing its Prathishta Varshikam (the consecration anniversary) at the time, authorities had temporarily reassigned Balu to office duties.

They argued that kazhagam was performed by the members of certain families who traditionally inherited those roles.

Earlier this month, Balu resigned from the post of kazhagam. A native of Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram, he returned from a 15-day medical leave on Tuesday and submitted his resignation to the temple administrator.

The Koodalmanikyam Temple, the lone temple in Kerala dedicated to Lord Bharata, became the centre of this controversy, highlighting the ongoing struggle between Kerala’s progressive policies and deep-seated traditionalist resistance.