Thrissur: The Devaswom chairman has decided to retain an Ezhava youth as temple assistant (kazhakam) amid allegations of caste discrimination at the Koodalmanikyam temple in Irinjalakuda. Balu, a native of Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram, who was appointed to the post after passing the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board exam, was removed from his temple duties following protests by the tantris (chief priests).



"The youth will continue in the kazhakam post as he was recruited through proper means. Tantris are arguing that the post should be given to people belonging to certain communities. But that power does not lie with them. Action would be taken against the tantris if they refused to cooperate," Devaswom chairman C K Gopi said on Monday. The decision to remove Balu from his temple duties and reassign him to the Devaswom office had sparked allegations of caste-based discrimination.

With the temple preparing for Pratishta Dinam (consecration day), the tantris had earlier warned that they would boycott the rituals if Balu was not removed. The Devaswom board clarified that his transfer was only a temporary measure to ease tensions. The tantris have taken the matter to court, leading Balu to take a seven-day leave.

Meanwhile, MP K Radhakrishnan criticised Balu’s removal, calling it a violation of regulations. He asserted that caste discrimination cannot be tolerated. SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan also stated that the tantris must accept the Devaswom board’s decision and urged the government to take strict action.