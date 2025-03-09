Thrissur: The tantris of the Koodalmanikyam temple in Thrissur are boycotting temple ceremonies in protest after the appointment of a man belonging to the Ezhava community. Balu, a native of Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram, was appointed after passing the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board exam. However, he was temporarily removed from his temple duties, including the sacred 'mala kettal' ritual. He was reassigned to office work due to objections from the tantris.

The issue has now reached the court, with organisations like the Warrier Samajam taking legal action. The Warrier Samajam has also declared its full support for Balu. Meanwhile, the tantris have warned that they will not participate in the upcoming Pratishta Dinam (consecration day) rituals if Balu continues in his temple role.

Fearing disruptions to the purification rituals ahead of Pratishta Dinam, the decision was made to temporarily remove Balu from his duties until a court verdict is issued. A person from the Pisharody community has been assigned to perform the 'mala kettal' ritual instead.

Devaswom Board Chairman C K Gopi said that this is merely a routine job reassignment within the temple. It is also reported that Balu has faced continuous discriminatory behaviour from the tantris and others within the temple, leading him to consider resignation.