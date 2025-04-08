Kottayam: Two people died and three were injured after a jeep collided with a truck at Nattakam here on Tuesday morning. The deceased were travelling in the jeep, which rammed into the truck carrying goods from Bengaluru.

According to preliminary reports, the victims hailed from Thodupuzha and were employed as interior workers. The impact of the crash caused a traffic congestion along MC Road.

Police and fire and rescue services arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.The injured were shifted to Kottayam Medical College for treatment.