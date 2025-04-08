Coimbatore: Two Malayali bakery owners were found dead at their house in Vishwanathapuram here on Tuesday. The deceased are Jayaraj (51) and Mahesh (48), natives of Karuvissery near Kozhikode City.

Mahesh was found with his throat slit, while Jayaraj was hanged. They moved to Coimbatore nearly 22 years ago.

The duo ran a bakery in Thudiyallur, near Coimbatore Railway Station Road. The bakery remained closed the previous day, and the locals went to their house to inquire. But they could only discover their dead bodies.

Jayaraj and Mahesh are unmarried. Their bodies have been shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College mortuary.