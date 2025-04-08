The Home Department has granted parole to Sherin Karanavar, the prime convict in the Bhaskara Karanavar murder case. Sherin, a prisoner at the Kannur Women’s Prison and Correctional Home, was granted parole from April 5 to 23. The prison department said that this is a routine procedure. The prison superintendent couldn't be reached for comments.

The Kerala government had temporarily put on hold a cabinet decision to remit Sherin's life sentence following a controversy. The Jail Advisory Committee recommended her remission citing good conduct, however fellow inmates had complained that Sherin was given preferntial treatment in the prison.

Sherin was convicted in 2010 for the murder of her father-in-law with the help of her associates Basith Ali, Nithin, and Shanu Rasheed. They were sentenced on multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy, incitement to crime, destruction of evidence, robbery, and assault. Karanavar (65), a US returnee who had been staying with his son's family in Chengannur, was found murdered in their house in November 2009.

Relatives of Bhaskara Karanavar have said that Sherin was given special consideration with the remission of her sentence. They also pointed out that she had been given parole for over 500 days in her 14-year jail term. The cabinet decided to remit the sentence based on the recommendation of the advisory committee. However soon after the cabinet decision to remit her sentence, a case was filed against her for allegedly assaulting another inmate at the Kannur jail. As the controversy spiralled, the government decided to withhold the decision to remit her sentence.