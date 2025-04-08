Idukki (Adimali): In a tragic incident, an estate superintendent was killed after the top of a large tree snapped and fell on him while he was supervising work at a cardamom plantation near Adimali. The deceased has been identified as Satheesh Raghavan (48), a native of Puthuval, Pullumedu, Anavilasam in Kattappana.

The incident occurred around 3 pm at a plantation near Peechad, where workers were engaged in constructing a stone bund along a canal. According to eyewitnesses, the top portion of a massive tree suddenly broke off. While most workers managed to escape, Satheesh was struck directly by the falling tree top.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Adimali but succumbed to his injuries. The heavy branch had pierced his abdomen, causing fatal internal injuries. His body is currently kept at the hospital, and will be handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Wednesday, said Principal Sub-Inspector Jibin Thomas.

Another worker from Assam sustained minor injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Adimali. The quick reaction of other workers, who fled upon hearing the cracking sound, helped avert a larger tragedy.