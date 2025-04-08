Wayanad: Pepper prices are scaling great heights this summer. The average price in Kochi market is nearing Rs 720 per kg, the highest price in a decade.

This week, the average price of black pepper registered an increase of Rs 2600 per quintal (100 kg).

According to market sources, the price of high-quality Wayanad pepper crossed Rs 720/kg, whereas export-quality pepper at certain pockets in Karnataka had buyers even for Rs 800/kg.

In the local market of Wayanad, the price of ungarbled pepper was Rs 700- Rs 710/kg on Monday. Though there is a lull in the global market due to the Trump effect, the pepper market is steady, as there are reports that the whole pepper is exempted from the new tariff rates.

In March 2024, at the fag end of harvest season, the pepper prices nosedived to Rs 480 per kg as the market was driven by high production. But later, the prices dropped as the actual production was significantly less than the speculated data.

Market sources pointed out that in the month of March alone, there was a price rise of Rs 48 per kg for pepper that too when the harvest was at its peak.

Going by the figures of the India Pepper and Spice Trade Association (IPSTA), the flow of pepper to the market is dipping due to the low production. The weekly flow of pepper to the spice market of Kochi was 191 tons, which was 6 tons less than the previous week.

According to Kishore Shamji, director of IPSTA, domestic traders under contract with prominent food production companies are rushing to supply pepper to the companies to avoid fines for failing to meet their supply obligations. "International trade is also active. There will not be any 'Trump effect' on pepper export as whole pepper is not at all included in the list of products to be slapped with high tariffs,” he said.

The pepper towns in Wayanad, Idukki and Karnataka is witnessing a buying spree. According to Kishore Shamji, farmers from Karnataka and Idukky claim that for the best quality pepper, they are offered a price up to Rs 825 per kg in the market.

Although agricultural experts are jubilant over the jump in prices, farmers and traders in small rural towns are not as enthusiastic. The production of pepper is much less this year due to erratic weather.

Though there was ideal rain during the blossoming season (June- July) last year, the unexpected absence of rain and dry climate for a few days after the blossoming period resulted in the widespread falling of the blossoms.

According to Justus Thomas, a farmer from Pulppalli, it was the harsh sunny days that followed the blossoming period that resulted in the widespread fall of flowers. "The extreme rains that lashed later, that too continuously, also left an adverse effect. The production of pepper last year was better, and this year it was too weak,” he said.