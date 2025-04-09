In a small temple in Malappuram, a Muslim man has rendered his maiden performance of chenda, a percussion instrument used during rituals and festive occasions. The devotees of the Sree Cherumb Muthappan temple at Karuvarakundu watched on as 47-year-old Sakkeer Hussain played out rhythmic beats in perfect sync with his peers.



For Hussain, it was the culmination of a dream fulfilled by months of painstaking practice and devotion. An auto driver and the sole bread-winner of his family, Hussain strained himself day and night to ensure that he plied his trips and never compromised on his regular training.

He found himself drawn to the instrument after attending several performances. While his family extended full support for his desire to learn, others did not believe that he could master the instrument. “People said that I would not be able to pick up a new skill at this age. That motivated me further,” Hussain said.

47-year-old Sakkeer Hussain played out rhythmic beats in perfect sync with his peers. Photo: Special arrangement

Kalathingal Vijayakumar, Hussain’s guru from Nilambur, described him as a “fast learner”. Hussain only had four months of training prior to the debut (arangettam), he said. Since beginners typically train for at least a year before their first performance, Hussain had to put in extra effort to perfect the art, often extending his practice into his work hours. “I remembered my notes even when I was taking my trips. During breaks, I used to practice on stones and whatever I could find. I woke up and went to sleep revising what I learnt,” he said. Extra hours of trips could mean additional income for a six-member family, but Hussain was committed to training as hard as he could. “If you put your mind to something, you should do it with utmost dedication,” he said. During the initial days, his hands ached, as he trained harder, the pain vanished.

People said that I would not be able to pick up a new skill at this age. That motivated me further Sakkeer Hussain

Vijayakumar, who also had a Christian student in the past, said that people from other communities taking an active interest in the art is a matter of joy for him. “It is wonderful to see others embracing the instrument,” he added.

Vijayakumar said that there was no opposition from any quarters. “The organisers and the audience fully supported Hussain and his interest,” he added.

According to Hussain, the large audience energised him to complete the performance.

Photo: Special arrangement

The debut was organised by Polima Samskarika Vedi. Appunni Manayil, a temple committee office bearer and Convener of the Samskarika Vedi, said that the temple is a shining beacon of communal unity. “People from all communities associate with the activities of the temple. Hussain used to train in the ‘oottuppura’ of the temple and nobody had any objections,” he added.

Manayil said that a Muslim girl had approached them last year with the desire to learn shingarimelam. The organisation is planning to revive their shingarimelam classes, he added.

Hussain has a new goal in mind. “I wish to try my hand at Thayambaka,” he said.