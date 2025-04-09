Wayanad: Acting on a High Court directive over the failure of local authorities to take action, the State Agriculture Department has ordered the demolition of a stud farm illegally constructed on the paddy fields of Chekadi, a tribal-dominated village on the banks of Kabini River.

The order, dated March 23, was served to the farm's owner on April 4. It mandates the demolition of the farm within seven days. If the owner fails to comply, the Sulthan Bathery Tahsildar can carry out the demolition and reclaim the land. The costs incurred for the process will be recovered from the owner.

For months, local farmers have protested against the stud farm, alleging severe ecological damage. Deep canals had been dug to drain water from the reclaimed paddy fields, while horse dung and other waste were allowed to flow into village streams. Horses were also reportedly let loose on the fields, destroying crops.

According to Wayanad District Collector D R Meghasree, the order follows multiple reports by the district administration and the owner’s failure to obtain a favorable court verdict. “The stud farm will be demolished within 7 days. If the owner does not comply, the revenue department will carry out the demolition,” she stated.

The delay in execution was reportedly due to the owner's petition challenging the Collector’s earlier order in the High Court.

On January 13, the District Collector had directed K Siddique, the owner of the farm and a native of Cherukattoor, to restore the land, citing Section 13 of the Kerala Paddy Land and Wetland Conservation Act, 2008, and a report by the Principal Agricultural Officer.

Farmers allege that the project enjoyed the backing of influential political figures, including ministers. “We had no choice but to fight. Five acres of paddy land were reclaimed by dumping soil, threatening our ecosystem,” said Radhakrishnan Manikkattil, a farmer from Chekadi.

He added that sewage from the farm was diverted into streams, horses were let loose in the fields, and villagers were blocked from using public roads due to aggressive horse riding. “Even now, we are unsure whether the order will be implemented, as the promoters are too powerful,” he said.

K Siddique said the land was acquired for an Israeli-model farming project and had not been used for paddy cultivation in years. He further stated that necessary clearances were obtained from various ministers.