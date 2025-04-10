Thiruvananthapuram: As part of its plan to make Kerala level-crossing-free, the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) has announced that four more railway overbridges will be opened for traffic within two months. The total outlay will be over ₹120 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting to review the Corporation's projects, chaired by Public Works Minister PA Mohammed Riyas.

The four railway overbridges (ROBs) would be opened at Tanur-Theyyala in Malappuram (at the cost of ₹35.19 crore); Koduvally-Thalassery (₹33.37 crore); Vadanamkurissy in Palakkad (₹29.61 crore) and Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram (₹21.93 crore).

Each is constructed using a steel-concrete composite continuous span structure model and will open on May 31.

Since this government came to power, the Corporation has completed the construction of seven ROBs. Four more are expected to be opened in May, bringing the total number of bridges to 11, according to a statement issued by the Corporation.