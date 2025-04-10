Kozhikode: Police officials from the Squad of the Wayanad SP were attacked by an accused and his mother in Karassery here on Thursday. Senior Civil Police Officer Noufal PK (31) from Kalpetta Station and Civil Police Officer Shalu Francis (42) from Vythiri Station have sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode.

The Mukkom police have arrested Khadeeja from Valiyaparamba and her son, Arshad, in connection with the incident. Arshad is accused in a vehicle theft case registered on April 4.

The incident happened around noon when three police officers reached their house in Valiyaparamba to arrest Arshad. While the team was attempting to question the accused, Khadeeja went inside and returned with a billhook that was kept under a cot and attacked the officers. "While the police officials were trying to question the accused, his mother took a knife and hacked them. The accused supported her. Two officers were injured and are admitted to the hospital," the police said.

Shalu sustained injuries to both hands, while Noufal was attacked on his hands and legs. Another officer, Vipin, was unhurt as he was standing at a distance from the others.