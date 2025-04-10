Wayanad: A youth was seriously injured in a wild elephant attack at Neikkuppa, Nadavayal, here on Tuesday. Ravi, 39, a resident of the Manalvayal tribal settlement, was attacked while returning home from work.

The incident happened at 10:30 pm, and his relatives came to know of the incident on Wednesday morning. Ravi was found lying unconscious in a stream near his home. His relatives examined his injuries and confirmed that it was due to an elephant attack.

Ravi was immediately shifted to a private Medical College, Meppadi. He sustained injuries to the spinal cord and chest, according to hospital authorities.

The Forest Department officials said that he was attacked while taking his regular path back home.

Incomplete fencing, collapsed 'elephant walls'

The local residents allege that the fencing meant to prevent wild animal intrusions in the area was only partially completed and was left unattended for several years.

Adjacent to the spot, a granite wall, which was constructed years ago along the forest border to check animals entering human habitats, collapsed, and there was no attempt from the forest department to repair it. Locals also allege that the forest department denied them permission to repair the wall.