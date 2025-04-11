Pathanamthitta: The Principal Sessions Court on Friday sentenced Noufal, an ambulance driver from Kayamkulam, to life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient while she was being transported to a care centre in 2020. A fine of ₹1,08,000 was also slapped on the convict. The conviction was pronounced on Thursday.



The incident occurred in September 2020, at the height of the pandemic, when the young woman was being shifted to a COVID-19 care facility. Noufal, who was assigned to the ambulance, allegedly deviated from the designated route and drove to a deserted area, where he sexually assaulted her.

Following the assault, Noufal reportedly apologised to the survivor before dropping her off at the centre. The woman recorded his apology on her phone, and the video later became key evidence in securing the conviction.

Upon arrival at the facility, she informed health officials about the incident. Police were immediately alerted, and Noufal was arrested based on her statement.