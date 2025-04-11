Kannur: A fisherman's wife and two children were found dead in a well at Meenkunnu, a coastal village in Kannur’s Azhikode, on Friday. Police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide.

The deceased were identified as Bhama (44), wife of Ramesh Babu, and their sons Shivanand (14) and Ashwanth (9). The family of four was living with Bhama's mother and sister at Mambram Peedika near Meenkunnu Beach.

According to a neighbour, Bhama had an argument with her husband after he took the children away for a day. Ramesh went to his house on Thursday.

Around 2 am on Friday, Bhama’s mother and sister realised that Bhama and the children were missing and alerted the neighbourhood. The bodies were found in the well in the morning.

The Police have shifted the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram for autopsy. The boys were students of Azhikode Higher Secondary School.

Valapattanam Police said that Bhama had previously attempted suicide and had a history of distress-driven decisions.

The deaths come just a day after a young couple in Idukki killed their two children and themselves, allegedly driven by debt and harassment from moneylenders.