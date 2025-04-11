Idukki: The deaths of four members of a family in Pattathambalam, Upputhara, were a case of murder-suicide driven by mounting debt and relentless harassment by a private finance company, police have confirmed.



The deceased have been identified as Sajeev Mohanan (38), his wife Reshma (28), and their children Devan (6) and Diya (4). Their bodies were found inside their home around 4.30 pm on Thursday.

According to police, the family had been under severe financial pressure following a ₹3 lakh loan Sajeev had taken from a private finance firm in Kattappana to purchase an auto-rickshaw. Though he made regular repayments for the first seven months, he began defaulting last month due to financial hardship.

Sajeev’s father, Mohanan, said the firm’s staff began threatening the family after the missed payments, even directing abusive calls at Sajeev’s young son. “We told them we would try to repay the loan by selling our house by the 30th of this month, but they responded with foul language and continued to threaten us,” he said.

The family’s deaths came to light after Sajeev’s mother arrived at the house and received no response despite repeated calls. With the help of neighbours, she opened the back door and found all four members hanging inside. Police and forensic experts soon reached the scene and launched an investigation.

District Police Chief Vishnu Pradeep confirmed that harassment by the finance company was a key factor in the tragedy. A suicide note recovered from the house mentioned the threats and pressure the family faced, he added.

The bodies have been shifted to Idukki Medical College for post-mortem. They will be handed over to the family after the procedures are completed on Friday. Police have launched a detailed probe into the role of the finance company.