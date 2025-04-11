The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe against former Chief Secretary KM Abraham in a case of illegal amassment of wealth.

It is alleged that Abraham acquired wealth disproportionate to his income while serving as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department.

Earlier, the Vigilance Department conducted an enquiry into the case and closed the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the High Court has ordered the vigilance to hand over the case to the CBI. The central agency's Kochi unit will conduct the investigation. Justice K Babu passed the order in a petition filed by Jomon Puthenpurackal, a popular activist.

Abraham is currently the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and the CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

(With inputs from LiveLaw)