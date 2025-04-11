Kozhikode: The Kozhikode District Sessions Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of all six students accused in the Shahabas murder case. The student's parents had approached the sessions court after the Juvenile Justice Board dismissed their bail pleas twice.

The court also extended their stay at the Vellimadukunnu juvenile detention centre by 14 days.

Judge B S Bindu Kumari dismissed the plea, citing that the investigation is still in its early stages and releasing the accused at this point would “defeat the ends of justice.” The court also rejected the defense’s argument that the accused should be granted bail solely because they are minors. It was submitted that the six accused have been in the juvenile home for about one and a half months, which, according to the defense, could have a serious impact on their mental well-being.

Adv K P Mohammed Arif and Adv U K Abdul Jaleel appeared before the court on behalf of the complainant, Iqbal Palorakkunnu — Shahabas's father. Public Prosecutor K N Jayakumar was also present.

The incident took place on February 28 when Shahabas, a student of MJ Higher Secondary School, Elettil, was attacked by a group of students from GVHSS Thamarassery. He succumbed to his injuries the next day while undergoing treatment.

The altercation that led to the fatal attack reportedly stemmed from tensions during a farewell party at Triz Institute, a tuition centre in Thamarassery, where the accused studied.