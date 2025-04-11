Thrissur: The accused in the murder of a six-year-old boy in Mala was taken to the crime scene for evidence collection under tight police security on Friday.

Heavy police deployment was in place due to public outrage demanding strict action against the accused. At the pond where the murder took place, Jojo recounted to the police how he committed the crime.

Jojo had lured the child to the pond by promising him champakka (rose apple). Fearing that the child would inform his mother about the attempted murder, Jojo drowned him by holding his head underwater.

Jojo is a bike theft accused and is currently out on bail. The boy went missing on Thursday, and locals launched a search operation. While the search was underway, Jojo was sitting in a motor shed near the victim’s house and even participated in the search efforts.

However, CCTV footage revealed that Jojo was the last person seen with the child. During questioning, he confessed to drowning the boy in the pond near the house. Police are conducting further investigations.