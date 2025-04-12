The state government has spent ₹2.71 crore to purchase new cars for the Kerala ministers during the tenure of the present government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan furnished the figures on expenses incurred for the purchase of cars and type of vehicles in the recently concluded assembly session. The figures were produced in reply to a question by MLA Eldose P Kunnappillil. Innova Crysta has been the preferred choice of all the Kerala ministers. Earlier, for a similar question, the reply was stated as ' information being collected'.



The government purchased 8 Innova Crysta cars in 2022 for the ministers including K Rajan, Roshy Augustine, Saji Cherian, P Prasad, V Sivankutty, Mohamed Riyas, Veena George and Abdu Rahiman. In 2024, three purchases were made at slightly higher prices for three ministers; V N Vasavan, R Bindu and G R Anil. While each car cost ₹24.28 lakh in 2022, it cost ₹25.78 lakh per car in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Chief Minister, cars had to be replaced for 13 ministers because of wear and tear and repairs. In 2022, the State Government came in for severe flak over its decision to purchase a new car at a cost of ₹35 lakh for Khadi Board vice-chairman P Jayarajan. The Department of Industries had cited need for safety features while justifying expenditure of ₹35 lakh for purchasing new car for Jayarajan.

In December 2024, the Home Department gave sanction to purchase a new vehicle at a cost of ₹30.37 lakh for the use of Chairperson of State police complaints authority Justice(rtd) V K Mohanan. When the demand was first placed before the Finance Department, it was communicated that the request for replacing Toyota Innova Crysta 2017 model car which covered just 1 lakh kilometres, could not be agreed in view of the dire financial situation and the standing economy orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the vehicle has frequent mechanical problems as reported, action may be taken to execute necessary repairs to avoid recurring problems, the department noted. This was also informed to the DGP; however, the finance department was made to reconsider the demand, following which sanction was given to purchase a new car.