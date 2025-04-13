Thiruvananthapuram: Despite continued opposition from the CPI, the CPM remains firm in its decision to join the PM SHRI scheme, a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at developing select schools.

The CPM is hopeful of resolving its differences with the CPI through discussions or during the upcoming LDF meeting. The matter will be brought before the state cabinet only after the current discord is addressed. In the previous cabinet meeting, a decision on joining the scheme was deferred due to objections raised by the CPI.

What caught the CPM leadership off guard was the latter's decision to register its objection publicly, especially since the party had previously conceded to the CPM on several contentious issues. Education Minister V Sivankutty’s public rebuttal of the CPI’s stance was made with the backing of the CPM.

The Department of General Education had decided to proceed with joining the scheme after discussions with the chief minister. However, it remains to be seen how long the CPI can hold its ground amid growing pressure from its coalition partner.

Interestingly, none of the other allies in the LDF have expressed a clear opinion on the issue so far.

The CPM and the Department of General Education justify their change in position by pointing out that Kerala stands to lose ₹1,186 crore in central funding for various educational projects in the 2023–24 academic year.