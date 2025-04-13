Kannur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday declared Dharmadam as Kerala's first legislative constituency free of extreme poverty.

"We are nearing the goal of 'Poverty-Free Kerala' declared three years ago by the LDF government. Today, Dharmadam becomes the first Assembly Constituency in Kerala to be declared extreme poverty-free," the CM said in a Facebook post.

Vijayan has been representing the Dharmadam Constituency since 2016. Last year, he won with a majority of 50,123 votes.

The Chief Minister further said that Kerala has the lowest poverty rate in the country, with less than one per cent of the state's population considered extremely poor.

Vijayan also added that the government aims to declare Kerala poverty-free by November 1 and has initiated various measures to achieve this goal. "Improving the living standards of the people is a primary responsibility that any government must undertake. Kerala is moving forward by fulfilling such responsibilities," he said.