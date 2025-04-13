Kasaragod: Defying centuries-old custom, a reformist group of 30 people entered the 'nalambalam' (inner quadrangle) of the Sri Rayaramangalam Bhagavathi Temple in Pilicode on Sunday morning, and offered prayers in front of the sanctum sanctorum. The temple, dedicated to Goddess Bhadrakali, traditionally allows common devotees, regardless of caste, only into the outer quadrangle, restricting access to the inner quadrangle to the tantri (priest) and ritual officiants.

The group, affiliated with the Pilicode Ninavu Purusha (Men’s) Self-Help Group, challenged this tradition at the temple, believed to be a thousand years old. "Our group included men and women from all castes in our area and from major political parties such as CPM, BJP, and Congress. It was truly inclusive," said Umesh Pilicode, a young IT professional in the group. After their custom-defying act, they invited other devotees to follow suit in the coming days.

The temple is under the administrative control of the Malabar Devaswom Board, but its rituals are managed by priests from the Kalagattathil illam, an ancestral Brahmin family. According to temple executive officer Raveendran N V, the temple has long adhered to strict customs. "Only the tantri has access through the narrow passageway between the inner quadrangle and the sanctum sanctorum. Complex rituals are performed in that space," he said.

Sri Rayaramangalam Bhagavathi Temple. Photo: Special arrangement

Raveendran said that the group had submitted a request to enter the inner quadrangle but the tantri rejected it saying it was against the temple customs. "The tantri warned he would not be responsible for any consequences if they defied tradition. We have video evidence of his objection," Raveendran said.

Despite this, the group entered through the western entrance, circumambulated the sanctum sanctorum, and offered prayers there. "We cannot accept this. We are entrusted with protecting the temple’s traditions," said the chief executive.

Umesh argued that the temple’s practices must evolve, noting that until about 30 years ago, even the outer quadrangle was inaccessible to the general public — a restriction lifted after protests. He believes similar efforts can bring in more inclusive access to the inner quadrangle.

Raveendran disputed Umesh’s historical account. "Until the 1920s and 1930s, only the marginalised castes were barred from the outer quadrangle, as was common then. Protests and the Temple Entry Proclamation changed that. Forward castes had access back then — it was about discrimination, not universal restriction," he clarified. He reiterated that the inner quadrangle’s restriction applies to all castes and communities. The temple oversees 40 sub-temples, tharavad (ancestral family shrines), and kavu (sacred groves), each tied to specific castes. "Priests from these sub-temples visit Rayaramangalam Bhagavathi Temple to perform rituals, but even they are not allowed into the inner quadrangle," he said.

Umesh claimed that members of the Nair, Maniyani, and Vaniya communities are granted inner quadrangle access on special occasions. Raveendran countered this, stating, "Only the Velichappadu (oracle), chosen from these communities, enters the inner quadrangle, and only once a year. No one else from these communities is allowed."

Umesh said the complex rituals occur only for two months annually — during the Pooram festival in March and the Pattu festival in the Malayalam month of Vrischikam (November-December). "Outside these festivals, devotees should be allowed to enter the inner quadrangle and pray before the sanctum sanctorum," he argued.

His collective vowed to intensify their campaign in the coming days, rallying more devotees to challenge the restriction and push for open access to the inner quadrangle.

The Chief Executive maintained that the temple’s traditions must be upheld. "We will file a civil case to prevent further unauthorised access to the inner quadrangle," he said. When asked if the temple would conduct purifying rituals following the group’s entry, he replied, "The temple does not practice regressive rituals."