Kochi: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has criticised the police for procedural lapses in the case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko, stating that the investigation was not conducted properly. The court's remarks were included in the verdict acquitting the actor.

According to the court, the police failed to verify whether Shine and the four others accused had consumed cocaine. The seized substance was also not tested separately to identify its chemical components. Additionally, the body search of the first accused — a model — was conducted without the presence of a female gazetted officer, as mandated by law.

The contraband was not recovered in the presence of a female gazetted officer. Instead, a male officer was present, which legally disqualifies him from being involved in the search of a female accused.

Shine Tom Chacko and four models were arrested from a flat in Kadavanthra on January 30, 2015. On February 11, 2025, the court acquitted the actor, citing these critical procedural flaws in the investigation.