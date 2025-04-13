In a controversial statement on his past involvement in a cocaine case - from which he was later exonerated - actor Shine Tom Chacko said that he was made an accused as he enjoyed no influence on the authorities. Shine also alleged that most of the drug-related cases were reported by the media only to create a sensation.

During a special interview with ‘Manorama News’ – the first since he was let off by the court in the cocaine case – the actor pointed out that his name was dragged into the recent hybrid cannabis case by the media.

Shine also said that children would become curious about drugs when the topic is discussed round-the-clock, and they would explore ways to get hold of such substances. “All the youngsters being nabbed in drug cases belong to poor families. I too became an accused in the cocaine case as I am an ordinary person who wields no clout over the powers-that-be,” he claimed.

In the order acquitting the actor, the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court criticised the police for procedural lapses in the case, stating that the investigation was not conducted properly.

Referring to the recent case related to the seizure of a large quantity of hybrid ganja from a resort in Alappuzha, Shine accused the media of naming him as one of the customers. “To my knowledge, no investigating officer has hinted at my involvement in the case,” said Tom. He felt that many celebrities were seeking anticipatory bail as they feared arrest in the case.

Incidentally, more questions related to substance abuse provoked Shine, who walked out without completing the interview.