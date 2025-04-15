Kannur: In the blood-red heart of Kerala's political battlefield, Kannur — a district teeming with nine Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLAs, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary MV Govindan, and KK Shailaja — the elevation of KK Ragesh (54) as the district secretary marks a generational shift in leadership, bypassing several senior contenders.

Ragesh, CM's private secretary since 2021, was never elected as a branch, local, or area secretary of the party. Nor is he a grassroots organiser. His strength lies elsewhere. "He is known to be Pinarayi’s eyes and ears," said a party leader in Kannur.

One district committee member, who did not want to be named, said Ragesh was an easy choice because he was the most senior leader from Kannur in the party's State Committee -- not by age but by experience.

But his elevation to the District Secretary’s post, replacing veteran leader MV Jayarajan (65), was not shaped by the 50-member District Committee meeting on Tuesday — it had been quietly settled beforehand, though names such as former Kalliasseri MLA TV Rajesh and senior leaders M Prakashan and N Chandran did surface.

According to two sources in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi was already looking for a new private secretary as he ran into the last lap of his second term.

MV Jayarajan was re-elected as district secretary during the CPM’s Kannur district conference held from February 1 to 3. But his subsequent elevation to the party’s state secretariat required him to vacate the post. "Jayarajan is expected to spend more time in the capital and may return as the Chief Minister’s private secretary — a post he once held,” said the Kannur leader quoted earlier.

Now the district-level vacancy allowed Pinarayi to slot Ragesh into a visible leadership role.

Yet, like Jayarajan, Ragesh is not known for mass connection. "I'd say he never got the opportunity to become a people’s leader," said a former SFI leader who watched Ragesh rise through the students’ movement.

In 2003, at 33, Ragesh became SFI's national president, a post once held by former general secretary Prakash Karat, incumbent MA Baby, and A Vijayaraghavan. Two years later, at the Hyderabad conference in 2005, he became the SFI’s national general secretary — the first Keralite to do so.

Curiously, he never held the top post in the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the CPM’s youth wing — a standard pipeline for future leadership. Leaders such as MB Rajesh, M Swaraj, Speaker AN Shamseer, and TV Rajesh, whose name came up during the district committee meeting today -- all passed through that filter. Ragesh did not.

Still, his SFI tenure gave the party a glimpse of his political instincts. A law graduate from Kerala Law Academy, he was sent to the Rajya Sabha in 2015, when he was 45. At the upper House, he emerged as a strong voice on education and child welfare — initiating debates on mental health, malnutrition, the Right to Education, and the National Nutrition Mission.

During the stormy farm bills session of September 2020, he was among the eight MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha for protesting against a voice vote. He refused to apologise and wrote a strongly worded letter to the Deputy Chairperson challenging the procedural bypass.

When his six-year tenure ended, he was brought back into the inner circle as Pinarayi's private secretary. "He’s always been a loyal cadre. Even during his SFI days, he never strayed from the party line," said the former SFI leader. "But unlike someone like TV Rajesh, Ragesh doesn’t need instructions. His decisions will be in lockstep with Pinarayi's mind."

Under Jayarajan's stewardship, the Kannur cadre had grown unruly. "Ragesh is expected to bring order," the former leader added. "He's a disciplinarian. You could call him a strongman in that sense."

He also brings another skill to the table. "He has the qualities of EP Jayarajan," said another party insider in Kannur. When prodded, he said: "Fundraising. He is close to businesses."

But the shadow of P Jayarajan — the original strongman — loomed large over the selection. The two Big Js — P Jayarajan and EP Jayarajan — have fallen out of favour with the chief minister. "Pinarayi didn’t want someone who favoured P Jayarajan. Neither did he want someone who would be on a warpath with him," said the insider quoted earlier. Ragesh threads that needle.

Still, Ragesh’s record isn’t without blemish. In 2022, his wife Priya Varghese’s appointment as an associate professor at Kannur University’s Malayalam Department drew allegations of favouritism. The Kerala Governor stayed the appointment, which is now before the Supreme Court.

As the party heads into local body elections, Ragesh is expected to offer continuity — but with a firmer grip. In a district where factional loyalties run deep, his real test will be whether he can transcend his image as an enforcer and emerge as a consensus builder. The Kannur crucible will heat up again — and it will be Ragesh's task to hold it together without letting it burn.