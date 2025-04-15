Kochi: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has ordered the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to submit a copy of the chargesheet in the CMRL-Exalogic deal case to the ED. The court had recently accepted the chargesheet filed by the SFIO.

Accepting the charge sheet, the court found that sections 129 (7) (for not producing financial statements that reflect the tru nature of the company), 134(8) (penalties for non-compliance with the provisions of Section 134), 447 (corporate fraud), and 448 (punishment for making false statements in legally required documents) of the Companies Act, 2013, would apply to the accused.

Following the submission of the SFIO chargesheet, the ED had filed an application requesting a copy. The ED's further action will be based on an examination of the evidence, including the statements submitted along with the chargesheet.

The ED initially questioned CMRL's CMD and employees. In the second phase, the anti-money laundering agency is likely to question Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena Vijayan.

The case concerns the SFIO's finding that Exalogic, Veena's company, illegally received ₹2.70 crore from CMRL without providing any services.