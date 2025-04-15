Kottayam: A mother pushed her children into the river before jumping in herself here on Tuesday. The deceased, Advocate Jismol (35), a native of Thonnammavungal, Neerikkad in Ettumanoor, jumped into the river with her daughters, Ponnu (2) and Neha (5).

Residents spotted the children floating in the river this afternoon and immediately began a search operation. Soon after, Jismol was found in the Arumanoor area. All three were rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Their bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the private hospital, said Ayarkunnam Panchayath President Seena Biju.

Jismol is a practising lawyer at Pala and the Kerala High Court. She is survived by her husband Jimmy,