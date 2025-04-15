‘Who is KSRTC’s first woman driver?’ More than a name, Shahubanath S, the answer to this question in Kerala PSC examinations goes far beyond -- to knowing a woman who broke stereotypes, battled cancer and blazed a trail.



In 2002, she broke through one of Kerala’s most male-dominated bastions to earn a place in history -- the driver’s seat of the state-run bus service. Today, she’s not just a pioneer—she’s a mentor, a cancer survivor, and a symbol of resilience.

A native of Mukhathala, Shahubanath's journey behind the wheel began after she was married off at the age of 15 to a family that ran a driving school. She is now the chief instructor at this school—Al Bilal Driving Institute.

On the driving ground, a dupatta tucked carefully behind her ears conceals the hair loss from chemotherapy—a striking sign of her grit. “Keep left, change gears,” her voice rings out across the yard with authority. It’s almost impossible to believe she had undergone a round of chemo just the day before.

“I was married in 1988. My husband’s family owned a driving school and was eager to teach me. They wanted me to learn and train other women,” she says. “I earned my LMV licence in 1996 and my heavy vehicle licence the next year. Soon, women were queuing up for my lessons.”

After securing her heavy vehicle licence, Shahubanath hit the road with a private bus named Archana in 1998. She later applied to KSRTC and made history as the corporation’s first woman driver. Valayam pidikaan valayitta kaikal— "bangled hands at the wheel”—was how newspapers described her entry into KSRTC.

“Back then, I drove on the Punalur–Kulathupuzha and Adoor–Kayamkulam routes,” she recalls. “On the Punalur–Anchal route, passengers would skip other buses and wait for my bus to Kulathupuzha. I remember this lawyer who used to board only my bus. It was extremely gratifying.”

But the road wasn’t always smooth. “Once, a Comos bus blocked my path in Kulathupuzha because passengers preferred travelling with me,” she remembers.

Her mother, Sulfath, still marvels at her daughter’s transformation. “My daughter was an athlete back in school—they used to call her PT Usha. But when she got married, she didn’t even know how to ride a bicycle,” she says.

A 1998 issue of Vanitha featured Shahubanath, quoting a passenger: “There was none of the reckless overtaking or show-off driving you often see with men. It was a calm, smooth ride. I felt proud.”

Her son, Bilal Shabeer, recalls riding with pride. “Umma was such an inspiration. I was with her on her first KSRTC trip. My friends looked at me in awe,” he says.

From steering buses to steering lives

Though Shahubanath loved being behind the wheel, her real passion lay in teaching. As demand for her lessons grew, she left KSRTC to become a full-time instructor.

“There was resistance when she started teaching,” says her husband, M Kabeer. “But over time, that changed—people began enrolling in large numbers.”

Since then, she has taught hundreds—perhaps even thousands—to drive, giving each one the skills and confidence to take charge of their own journeys.

When Shahubanath was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, many expected her to step back—but she stayed the course. “I had already reached stage 4 when I was diagnosed. Though I began treatment at KIMS, I continued working even after chemotherapy. I can’t let an illness stop me,” she said.

Her daughter-in-law, Amina, stood by her side and stepped up to assist with driving instruction at the institute.

“When Umma fell ill, I stepped in to help. Over time, I developed a passion for teaching, too,” says Amina. “She underwent 26 rounds of chemotherapy and 20 radiation sessions—but never stopped thinking about her students. Many doubted she could carry on, but she proved them all wrong.”

For Shahubanath, teaching driving has never just been about manoeuvring vehicles—it’s about empowering women.

"Women tend to be more careful drivers. But people only focus on the rare mistakes,” she says. “I make sure even the most hesitant woman learn. Freedom is essential—women shouldn’t have to rely on anyone else to get around.”

Even today, after battling cancer and countless societal challenges, Shahubanath begins her day at 7.30 am, still driven by the mission to help others take the wheel of their lives.