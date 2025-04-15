Malappuram: IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty strongly criticised Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s recent remarks suggesting that the people of Munambam would have to continue their legal battle over the Waqf land issue.

Speaking to the media, Kunhalikutty alleged that the BJP had promised to resolve the dispute through the Waqf Bill, but the latest statement amounted to a “betrayal.”

He said that while the issue could have been settled through the Waqf Tribunal, the central government was now pushing the matter towards the Supreme Court. “The sole intention of the central government is to create divisions among minorities in Kerala. They are openly promoting communalism,” he alleged.

Kunhalikutty clarified that the Waqf Bill and the Munambam land issue were not directly linked, a point the UDF had previously made. He noted that even the Union Minister had now admitted this. “It has become evident to the public that all the BJP’s earlier claims were mere rhetoric—just a staged show,” he added.

He argued that the issue could have been resolved much earlier through a joint stance in the tribunal. “Even now, if the state government adopts a proper position, the dispute can be resolved at the tribunal level. The Waqf Bill only grants the right to approach the Supreme Court if the tribunal's decision is unsatisfactory,” he said.

Kunhalikutty also pointed out that both the people of Munambam and Farook College were open to an amicable settlement. He questioned why a matter that could have been handled by the tribunal was dragged out unnecessarily. He alleged that the issue had been deliberately politicised for electoral gains. “When both the claimant and respondent are ready to resolve the matter, the government should not create further obstacles. This could have been settled when Sadik Ali Thangal met with the bishops,” he said.

Earlier, at a press conference in Kochi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the Munambam land issue would need to be settled through legal means, as it was already under judicial consideration.

He added that recent amendments to the Waqf Board’s powers and structure would allow parties to appeal tribunal decisions in the High Court and Supreme Court, ensuring extended legal recourse.