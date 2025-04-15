KSRTC bus overturns in Neriamangalam; 15-year-old killed
According to Manorama News, the incident occurred in Neriamangalam in Ernakulam, leaving several passengers injured.
Kochi: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus travelling from Kumily to Ernakulam overturned on Tuesday after hitting a road divider. A 15-year-old girl who was trapped under the bus died in the accident.
The crash occurred in Neriamangalam, Ernakulam district, and left several passengers injured, Manorama News reported. A 21-year-old was admitted to Kothamangalam hospital with a leg fracture.
