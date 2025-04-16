Pala: Jismol Thomas (34), the lawyer who died by suicide along with her two daughters by jumping into the Meenachil river on Tuesday, was a former president of the Mutholi panchayat in Kottayam. Her journey in politics began after the unexpected death of her mother.

Jismol’s mother, Lissy Thomas, who represented Thekkumuri ward in Mutholi, was returning home on a scooter after a panchayat meeting when she lost her life in an accident at Andoor Kavala in 2017. Following her death, Jismol contested the 2018 byelection and became a panchayat member. She also held the post of panchayat president during 2019-20.

After her wedding to Jimmi, she quit active politics. and subsequently started practising law in Pala and the Kerala High Court.

Jismol’s father, Thomas, went to the UK on March 29, as both of Jismol’s siblings are settled there.

Jismol, a resident of Neerikkad in Ettumanoor, jumped into the Meenachil river at Kannamburakadavu in Peroor around 1.30 pm on Tuesday along with her daughters Neha (five) and Ponnu (two).