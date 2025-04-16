Kottayam: The postmortem report of Jisemol Thomas (34), who died by suicide along with her two daughters, Neha (5) and Nora alias Ponnu (2), confirmed that the cause of death was drowning, as water was found in their lungs. A vein on Jisemol’s hand had been cut, and she also had a wound on her lower back.

Police suspect that Jisemol poisoned her children before jumping into the river, as traces of disinfectant were detected in the kids' bodies. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The postmortem analysis was conducted at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, following an inquest led by the Kottayam RDO. After the procedure, the bodies were shifted to a private hospital morgue in Pala. The funeral is scheduled to be held later.

Jisemol, a native of Thonnammavungal, Neerikkad in Ettumanoor, jumped into the Meenachil river with her children on Tuesday afternoon. Locals spotted the children floating in the river and immediately pulled them out. Jisemol was later found in the Arumanoor area. All three were rushed to a private hospital but could not be saved.

Jisemol was a practising lawyer at Pala and the Kerala High Court. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy, a biotechnology engineer at Caritas Hospital in Kottayam.