Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the BJP-led Central government misled the residents of Munambam, who are facing eviction from the Waqf land, by claiming that the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 would restore their rights to the disputed land.

He pointed out that the saffron party’s deceptive scheme for political gain in Kerala, which involved misleading Munambam residents, "was exposed when Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confessed that the new Act would not address their concerns".

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said the BJP was trying to impose the Sangh Parivar’s divisive politics through the implementation of the Waqf Act. He asserted that the LDF would continue its protest against the Act, describing it as anti-constitutional in nature.

“Sangh Parivar has always treated Muslims and Christians as enemies. Though the Waqf Act may appear to be favourable to Muslims, it will not benefit minorities in the future,” he added.

The Chief Minister said Munambam residents' demands were fair and just. He pointed out that the BJP promoted the Waqf Act as a solution to the Munambam issue in order to deceive people. “The Waqf Act will not solve the issues of Munambam residents, as it has no retrospective effect,” he said.