Kottayam: One person was killed after a bus overturned near Pambavalley Kanamala, close to Erumeli, on Wednesday. The bus was carrying Sabarimala pilgrims. Three others who were critically injured have been shifted to hospital.



The pilgrims on board were from Karnataka. There were 35 passengers in the bus. Initial reports suggest that several people are trapped under the vehicle. Rescue operations are underway in the area. The group was en route to Sabarimala when the accident occurred. The curve where the incident took place is a known accident-prone spot, local residents told Manorama News.