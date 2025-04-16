Thrissur: A man was killed in Vadanappally late Tuesday night after being pushed off a building and struck on the head with a stone, allegedly by a colleague during a drunken altercation.



The victim, Anil Kumar (40), was a native of Adoor in Pathanamthitta and the son of Damodara Kurup of Padinjarethara House. He was employed at a private establishment in Thritthallur Molubazaar.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm. During a heated argument, Anil’s colleague allegedly pushed him from the top of the building under the influence of alcohol. He was then hit on the head with a stone, resulting in fatal injuries.

The accused, Shaju Chacko (39), a native of Kanjirappally in Kottayam, later informed the building owner about the incident. Anil Kumar was rushed to a hospital in Engandiyur in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival.

Vadanappally police arrested Shaju and have launched an investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the murder was committed while both men were under the influence of alcohol.





