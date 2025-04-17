Kollam: A man was arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of former government pleader P G Manu on Wednesday.

Manu had resigned as the government pleader after a rape case was filed against him. He was later released on bail. During this period, Johnson accused the former government pleader of sexually assaulting his wife. However, an official complaint was not filed. Days before Manu’s suicide, Johnson shot a video showing Manu apologising to his wife, which later went viral on social media.

The Kollam West police said that threatening chats and voice clips found on Manu’s phone led to Johnson’s arrest.

Police officials added that Johnson has also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as chats between the accused and Manu contained casteist insults.

Days after the video of him apologising went viral on social media, Manu was found hanging at his rented house at Anandavalleeswaram in Kollam on Sunday.