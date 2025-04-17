Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM-led LDF government in Kerala is all set to celebrate its fourth anniversary with colourful events. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level commencement of the anniversary celebrations along with the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition and trade fair, in Kasaragod on April 21.

The inaugural ceremony presided over by Revenue Minister K Rajan will be held at the Kalikkadavu ground at 10 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official release, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan will deliver the welcome address at the event.

Ministers Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Ramachandran Kadannappally, K B Ganesh Kumar, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, M Rajagopalan MLA, and Rajmohan Unnithan MP will attend.

A variety of programmes will be held across the state as part of the fourth-anniversary celebrations from April 21 to May 30, reads the release.

Chief Minister will attend district-level and regional meetings in connection with the anniversary celebrations. The closing ceremony will take place at the Putharikandam Ground in Thiruvananthapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each district meeting will host 500 invitees, including beneficiaries of government schemes, trade union and labour representatives, youth, students, professionals, NRIs, social influencers, and community leaders. As per the official schedule, the meetings will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, regional review meetings will also be held in the presence of the chief minister.

The 'Ente Keralam' exhibition will be coordinated by the Department of Information and Public Relations and supported by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the release said.

In addition to departmental stalls showcasing nine years of development and welfare achievements of the government, the event will feature marketing stalls, theme pavilions, food courts (including Kudumbashree), cultural programmes, book fairs, agricultural exhibitions, and green initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special spaces will be allocated for the Startup Mission, Tourism, KIIFB, and Sports departments, the release added.

A mini theatre by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), police dog shows, caravan tourism, and animal husbandry exhibitions will be held outside the pavilion. Live demonstrations by artists will be conducted under the Cultural Affairs Department, according to the release.

Various state-level meetings organised by different departments based on specific themes will also be held.